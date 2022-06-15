Saints' Marcus Davenport Had to Amputate Part of Pinky Because of Infection

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport has had a uniquely tumultuous offseason.

In addition to undergoing surgery on his right shoulder, Davenport told reporters Wednesday that he had the top part of his left pinky finger amputated because of an infection that stems from a college injury.

Davenport was limited to 11 games last season after his shoulder injury caused him to spend some time on injured reserve. He still recorded career highs of 39 total tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

As he continues to recover from shoulder surgery, Davenport hasn't participated in practice during this week's minicamp. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that he expects the 25-year-old to be back in time for training camp.

If Davenport is able to return to full strength, he will provide a boost to an already strong New Orleans defensive unit. The Saints ranked fourth in scoring defense, seventh in total defense and eighth in sacks in 2021. The team surely would benefit from adding another strong edge-rusher to the rotation.

Drafted No. 14 overall by New Orleans in 2018, Davenport is set to play the 2022 season on the final year of his rookie deal. His fifth-year option is worth $9.5 million, per Spotrac. This year will be crucial for him to prove to New Orleans and the other 31 teams in the league that he can stay healthy and produce consistently before he becomes a free agent in 2023.