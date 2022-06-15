Bulls Rumors: Coby White Could Be Included in Trade Packages with No. 18 Draft Pick

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As the Chicago Bulls look for ways to upgrade their roster after making the playoffs this season, they could build trade offers around Coby White and draft picks.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, rival teams think the Bulls "aren't in love" with the options that could be available with the No. 18 pick and could package it with White to move out of that spot.

