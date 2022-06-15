Paul Pogba Reportedly Agrees to Juventus Free Transfer After Manchester United Exit

AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Paul Pogba is reportedly returning to Juventus, where he played from 2012 through 2016, on a free transfer following the conclusion of his contract with Manchester United.

ESPN's Julien Laurens reported Wednesday that Juve agreed to a four-year deal with the 29-year-old midfielder, who will formally announce the reasons behind his decision Friday on the Amazon documentary, The Pogmentary.

