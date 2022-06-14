Kliff Kingsbury 'Praying' Kyler Murray, Cardinals Agree to New Contract Before Camp

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the midst of a contract dispute between the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury is hoping that the two sides can come to an agreement sooner rather than later.

"I’m praying before training camp," Kingsbury told reporters on Tuesday when asked about a potential contract extension for Murray. Kingsbury added that he is unsure what the 24-year-old might do if he doesn't get a new deal.

Murray is in attendance for Arizona's mandatory minicamp this week and he participated in Tuesday's practice. He had also been present for some of the team's voluntary OTAs within the past few weeks, so he isn't letting his desire for a new contract affect his work on the field.

At the start of the 2022 offseason, there was some speculation that Murray was unhappy with his current contract. He confirmed those theories by putting out a statement through his agent, Erik Burkhardt, expressing his intentions to secure a long-term extension.

Cardinals general manger Steve Keim said last month during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he was optimistic a deal would eventually get done.

"I just think it's a timing thing," Keim said. "Anyone who has done it before has done it anywhere from July to September. No different for us. We know he is under contract for another year and also the fifth-year option [in 2023]. He is our future. We feel that strongly. I feel like we'll be able to get something done this summer."

Entering his fourth NFL season, Murray is set to make a maximum of $11.4 million on his current deal, per Spotrac. He is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl selection, so the Cardinals will surely want to keep him happy. As long as Murray is under center, Arizona can remain a contender in the NFC for years to come.