Bills Legend Bruce Smith Questions Legitimacy of Tony Boselli's HOF Selection

Rick Stewart

In an Instagram post Monday, legendary pass-rusher Bruce Smith offered his unfiltered thoughts on Tony Boselli's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Smith called Boselli a formidable opponent but knocked the left tackle's resume by arguing he didn't have to protect his quarterback's blind side for much of his career like others at his position since former Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell is left-handed.

Smith also took some exception to Boselli's supporters using the offensive lineman's performance against Smith in the 1996 playoffs to bolster his HOF case.

"On the one hand, I'm quite flattered to be considered the gold standard by which another player's game can be measured to determine his qualification into the HOF," he said. "But on a more serious level, I and other HOFers believe it sets a horrible precedent to negatively zero in on a standing member of the Hall's play in order to validate the candidacy of a nominee."

