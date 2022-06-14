Cowboys' Dak Prescott to Receive More Running Plays After Recovery from Ankle Injury

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are planning to use Dak Prescott as a runner more often this season, according to head coach Mike McCarthy:

Prescott missed the final 11 games of 2020 because of a broken ankle, which also limited him throughout last offseason. He suffered a calf strain midway through 2021, although he missed only one game.

The quarterback is now preparing to go into 2022 at full strength.

"This is the healthiest I've been in a long, long time," Prescott told reporters last month.

