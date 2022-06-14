Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Don't Get More Excited Than When Wiggs Dunks on Somebody'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors during the Splash Brothers era have been defined by their three-point shooting prowess, but they are more than capable of appreciating a great dunk when they see it.

To be more specific, according to Klay Thompson, the Warriors love it when they see Andrew Wiggins throw one down.

Thompson told reporters after Golden State's 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals the team doesn't get "more excited than when Wiggs dunks on somebody."

Wiggins gave his teammates plenty to get excited about when he put the exclamation point on the victory with a huge dunk after he got around Derrick White.

The Warriors needed someone to step up in Game 5 with Stephen Curry struggling from the field. The two-time NBA MVP finished with 16 points on 7-of-22 shooting (0-of-9 from three-point range). It's the first time that Curry hasn't made a three in a game since Nov. 8, 2018.

Wiggins provided the spark that Golden State needed to take a 3-2 series lead. The 27-year-old finished with a team-high 27 points (10 in the fourth quarter) and 13 rebounds in 43 minutes.

This is the second straight game that Wiggins has posted a double-double. He had 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in Game 4 to help the Warriors earn a 107-97 win to even the series.

Wiggins will look to continue his upward trajectory in Game 6 on Thursday at TD Garden. The Warriors can close out the series and capture their fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons with one more win.