    Celtics Ripped by Experts for 4th Quarter Meltdown in Game 5 Loss to Warriors

    Doric SamJune 14, 2022

    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    When the Boston Celtics look back on Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the team will not be happy with its fourth-quarter performance.

    Boston fell to the Golden State Warriors 104-94 at Chase Center after an implosion in the final frame to fall behind 3-2 in the series. The Celtics had used an impressive third-quarter run to overcome a 12-point halftime deficit, only to squander it with just 20 points in the fourth quarter.

    It was a disappointing finish after a strong comeback for Boston. The Celtics shot 4-of-15 from the field and 2-of-8 from three-point range in the fourth quarter.

    Experts and critics online didn't hold back in their assessment of Boston's late-game collapse.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    The Celtics are self-destructing here.

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    Celtics have hit that dreaded 16 turnover mark. Golden State has 22 points off those turnovers. Boston starting to implode in the fourth.

    Full Dissident @hbryant42

    The Celtics led 74-72 with 3.5 seconds left in the third. Poole hit a buzzer prayer 3 to end the third. They’ve score five points in the entire fourth quarter.

    Michael Hurley @michaelFhurley

    Celtics just can’t really put together four championship-caliber quarters in the same game. Even in the two games they’ve won. It’s an issue. One great quarter tonight. Two butt quarters. L.

    Wosny Lambre @BigWos

    Another nightmarish offensive 4th for the Celtics.

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    Two Derrick White missed 3-pointers. Marcus Smart drives to the rim and can't convert. Tatum travels while trying to get to the hoop. The Celtics give up a quick 7-0 run to start the fourth.

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    When the going gets tough, the Celtics get flopping

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Celtics lost the momentum. This was their best chance. Facing Elimination on Thursday at the crib.

    Eddie Gonzalez @bansky

    Celtics just gonna randomly default to contested 3s for several stretches of every game… and their overall success is dependent on just how long those stretches are lol

    Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

    Did Smart just get T'd up because they didn't call a foul on yet another of his ridiculous flops, on a possession where they later called a foul in favor of the Celtics?

    Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly

    Unless something changes quickly, t he Celtics are about to lose a Finals game in which Steph Curry shot 6-of-20 from the field, 0-of-8 from three, and the Warriors shot 8-of-37 from three.

    Lou Merloni @LouMerloni

    Celtics just outclassed. Not ready yet

    A Man With No Name @SnottieDrippen

    The Celtics early season bad habits (turnovers, crying about calls) reared their ugly heads, and then missed free throws stopped by to say hello <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BOSvsGSW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BOSvsGSW</a>

    Anna Horford @AnnaHorford

    The Celtics really just need to get out of their own way. <a href="https://t.co/zUoPC6iQak">https://t.co/zUoPC6iQak</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The Celtics have lost back to back games for the first time since March. <a href="https://t.co/9epOqmJf0f">pic.twitter.com/9epOqmJf0f</a>

    Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points, but he scored only five in the fourth quarter. Boston failed to take advantage of an off-night by Golden State star point guard Stephen Curry, who was limited to 16 points on 7-of-22 shooting (0-for-9 from deep).

    Now on the brink of elimination, the Celtics will head home for Thursday's Game 6, desperate for a shift in momentum. Boston has struggled throughout this series to compete at a high level for a full four quarters, and the team can't afford another such occurrence. Any other lapses by the Celtics could lead to the Warriors hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the TD Garden.

