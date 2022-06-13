Patriots' Bill Belichick Interested in Coaching Lacrosse, Says PLL Co-Founder Rabil

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bill Belichick may not stay out of the coaching profession for too long whenever he leaves his job with the New England Patriots.

Professional Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil said on Pardon My Take that he believes Belichick would be interested in moving to lacrosse.

Rabil also offered a strong endorsement of the future Hall of Famer.

"I feel like he would win within the first three seasons of coaching, if not sooner," he said. "I don't think he really coaches football; he just coaches. He coaches human beings, he's so good at that."

Belichick played lacrosse growing up and continued with the sport when he attended college at Wesleyan University. He was briefly a volunteer lacrosse coach at Birmingham Detroit Country Day as well when he was an assistant for the Detroit Lions.

Belichick hasn't given any indication he's ready to hang up his whistle, and he probably relishes the challenge of winning his first championship without Tom Brady.

The dreams of seeing Belichick in the PLL might be just that.