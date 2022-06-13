49ers Rumors: Trey Lance Expected to Stay in Santa Clara for Additional Week of Work

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will remain with the team at its practice facility in Santa Clara, California, to continue working out, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan.

Most of the roster dispersed following the end of mandatory minicamp and with head coach Kyle Shanahan wiping out the organized team activities.

An additional week of training with some of his teammates won't make or break Lance's 2022 season, but it certainly can't hurt.

Even before Jimmy Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery, the stage was set for the 2021 No. 3 overall pick to become San Francisco's starting quarterback. The team leveraged a lot of draft assets to land a franchise QB, and it will expect results before too long.

Lance's rookie year provided some cause for optimism. He went 41-of-71 for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in six games (two starts). He also ran for 168 yards and one touchdown on 38 carries, providing a different dimension for the offense than Garoppolo has.

The standoff between Deebo Samuel and the 49ers has been a bit of a hurdle in the team's plans for Lance, but Samuel's arrival at mandatory minicamp bodes well for his general involvement going forward.

There's ample time this offseason for Lance to strengthen his connection on the field with the 2021 All-Pro.