    Commanders Rumors: Terry McLaurin Unlikely to Report to Minicamp Amid Contract Talks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 12, 2022

    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is reportedly "unlikely" to report for the team's minicamp, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

    Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala

    It’s up to NFL teams if they want to fine a player for missing minicamp. Should McLaurin miss camp, the max the Commanders could fine him is $15,980 for the 1st missed day, $31,961 for the 2nd and $47,936 for the 3rd. So the max for all 3 days: $95,877.

    McLaurin, 26, is entering his fourth NFL season and will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 campaign.

