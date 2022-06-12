Commanders Rumors: Terry McLaurin Unlikely to Report to Minicamp Amid Contract Talks

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is reportedly "unlikely" to report for the team's minicamp, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

McLaurin, 26, is entering his fourth NFL season and will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 campaign.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.