AJ Brown Tells Titans Fan to Move on After Trade, Says He Was Best WR in TEN History

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has heard it from Tennessee Titans fans this offseason after he was traded to Philly and signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension.

So after one fan called him a "stupid villain" Friday, Brown retorted that he is the best wideout in Titans history:

It's probably fair to argue that Brown had the most talent of any wideout in Titans history. The 2020 Pro Bowler exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in two of his three years with the team and registered 24 touchdowns in 43 career games. He was on pace to be a Titans legend.

But in terms of being the best receiver in team history, well, that's probably a different argument.

Ernest Givins—who played for the Houston Oilers (1986-94) before the team left for Tennessee in 1997—is the franchise leader in receptions (542), receiving yards (7,935) and is fifth in receiving touchdowns (46).

Charley Hennigan is the franchise leader in receiving touchdowns (51).

And Drew Hill (1985-91) deserves at least an honorable mention, clocking in at fourth in receptions (480), second in receiving yards (7,477) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (47).

The Warren Moon era of the franchise helped to produce three of its best wideouts in Givins, Hill and Haywood Jeffires, who himself is second in team history in receptions (515), fifth in receiving yards (6,119 ) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (47).

In the Titans era of the franchise, Derrick Mason (1997-04) makes a strong case as the best player at the position. He is fifth in franchise history in receptions (453), sixth in receiving yards (6,114) and sixth in receiving touchdowns (37).

Only two wide receivers who played for the franchise have been inducted into the Hall of Fame: Randy Moss and Charlie Joiner. Moss had a cup of coffee in Tennessee, playing eight games for the team in 2010, so nobody would consider him the greatest Titans wide receiver.

And Joiner only played in Houston for parts of four seasons (1969-72) before stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and San Diego Chargers in his 18-year career. The overwhelming majority of his career was spent outside of Houston.

Had Brown stayed in Tennessee and continued his current career trajectory, he would have gone down in history as the greatest wideout in franchise history—that much is clear. After just three seasons, he was nearly halfway to Hennigan's team record for touchdown receptions.

But Brown is in Philly, to the great chagrin of Titans fans. What might have been in Tennessee is merely a hypothetical now.