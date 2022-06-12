Broncos Rumors: Russell Wilson Focused on Team Building and Ownership of the Offense

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is reportedly prioritizing "getting comfortable with personnel, helping set team culture and developing chemistry with the locker room," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter Sunday morning.

He continued:

"So two of those three items are team building, that's really what he's been all about. Also, it's about taking ownership of the offense.



"He's wanted for the last few years really the chance to prioritize how the offense is run, have things to his liking exactly, probably a little more passing than in the past. And so he's been working in detail with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, whether it's on the tablet or in person in his office just trying to hash out how this is going to look on the field next week."

The Broncos had quite the offseason, acquiring Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, first- and second-round picks in 2022 and 2023, and a 2022 fifth-rounder.

The goal for the Broncos was simple: solidify the quarterback position for the first time since Peyton Manning's time in Denver, and help lead the team back to the postseason for the first time since Manning led the Broncos to a Super Bowl win in 2016.

It wasn't the only change for the organization this offseason, as Hackett also took over as head coach.

Since Manning, the Broncos have cycled through a long list of mediocre quarterbacks, from Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler to Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Phillip Lindsay and Teddy Bridgewater.

So, Wilson will be an enormous upgrade for the Broncos, even coming off a tough season for the Seahawks that saw him battle through a finger injury and miss the playoffs for just the second time in his career.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and one-time champion still threw for 3,113 yards, 25 scores and six interceptions, completing 64.8 percent of his passes. But there were rumors that Wilson wasn't happy with Seattle's offensive philosophy in recent years, and the chance to have more of a say in Denver's game plan should appeal to the veteran quarterback.

The 33-year-old will have solid weapons to work with, from wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler to running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III. Expectations are high in Denver, and meeting them falls heavily on Wilson's shoulders.