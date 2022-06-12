UFC 275 Results: Jiri Prochazka, Valentina Shevchenko Wins Highlight Main Card

0 of 5

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Jiri Prochazka pulled off a stunning last-minute submission win over Glover Teixeira to win the light heavyweight championship and bring an end to UFC 275 from Kallang, Singapore.

The Singapore crowd was treated to a loaded card, but the finale was among the most absurd. The 42-year-old and the new champion went back-and-forth in a fight that had a little bit of everything and a whole lot of momentum shifts.

Teixeira was able to test the younger Prochazka's grappling game. For most of the night, it was the Brazilian who was getting the better end of the wrestling portion.

Even with a lead on the scorecards, Teixeira kept taking the fight to him. It was a good strategy until it led to the mistake that allowed Prochazka to grab a last-minute Hail Mary and pull off a comeback win in the final minute.

The win marks the end of an incredible run to the title for Teixeira. He won the belt after nearly a decade in the UFC and put in a valiant effort to keep it. But it also marks the beginning of an era for Prochazka, who proved that he's a well-rounded threat to hold on to the belt for a while.

Here's a look at the rest of the results from the night.