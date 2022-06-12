UFC 275 Results: Jiri Prochazka, Valentina Shevchenko Wins Highlight Main Card

UFC 275 Results: Jiri Prochazka, Valentina Shevchenko Wins Highlight Main CardJune 12, 2022
Jiri Prochazka pulled off a stunning last-minute submission win over Glover Teixeira to win the light heavyweight championship and bring an end to UFC 275 from Kallang, Singapore.
The Singapore crowd was treated to a loaded card, but the finale was among the most absurd. The 42-year-old and the new champion went back-and-forth in a fight that had a little bit of everything and a whole lot of momentum shifts.
Teixeira was able to test the younger Prochazka's grappling game. For most of the night, it was the Brazilian who was getting the better end of the wrestling portion.
Even with a lead on the scorecards, Teixeira kept taking the fight to him. It was a good strategy until it led to the mistake that allowed Prochazka to grab a last-minute Hail Mary and pull off a comeback win in the final minute.
The win marks the end of an incredible run to the title for Teixeira. He won the belt after nearly a decade in the UFC and put in a valiant effort to keep it. But it also marks the beginning of an era for Prochazka, who proved that he's a well-rounded threat to hold on to the belt for a while.
Here's a look at the rest of the results from the night.
UFC 275 Results
Main Card
Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira via submission, 4:32 of Round 5
Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)
Weili Zhang def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via knockout, 2:28 of Round 2
Jake Matthews def. Andre Fialho via knockout, 2:24 of Round 2
Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via TKO, 2:32 of Round 1
Prelims
Josh Culibao def. Seung Woo Choi via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Hayisaer Maheshate def. Steve Garcia via knockout, 1:14 of Round 1
Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Kyung-ho Kang def. Danna Batgerel via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via knockout, 1:20 of Round 1
Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Valentina Shevchenko Def. Taila Santos
Valentina Shevchenko fended off the toughest test of her championship by the thinnest of margins in the co-main event. Taila Santos gave the longtime champ everything she could handle in a five-round affair.
Shevchenko has met little resistance in her time as the flyweight champion. That wasn't the case from the start against Santos.
The Brazilian nearly locked up a rear-naked choke in the first round, and she continued to threaten the champ throughout the fight. The challenger's best work came on the mat. A fourth-round collision of heads arguably changed the course of the fight.
The accident caused massive swelling of Santos' eye, and Shevchenko utilized the fifth and final round to wrap up the decision.
While a superfight between Shevchenko and the winner of the Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena made a lot of sense, it's hard to argue against an immediate rematch for Santos given how close she was to taking the belt.
Zhang Weili Def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
The first time Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk fought in the Octagon, they put on an epic five-rounder that wound up with Weili getting her hand raised.
This fight ended the same way, but it was much easier for the winner this time around. Zhang looked better than ever in a comprehensive second-round knockout win over Joanna Violence.
Weili was impressive throughout the fight, but the final touch on the masterpiece was a spinning backfist that put Jedrzejczyk down face-first on the mat.
The win makes Zhang an immediate title contender once again. However, the big news was that Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement on the broadcast.
Jake Matthews Def. Andre Fialho
Jake Matthews earned his first TKO victory since 2015 against Andre Fialho on the main card. If his performance is any indication, he won't have to wait another seven years to get a knockout again.
Matthews' striking was on point and crisp from the beginning. Coming off a loss to Sean Brady, the Celtic Kid wasted no time in showing that he's worked on his boxing.
Fialho, who was coming off back-to-back knockout wins, continued to return fire. He had some moments and staved off the finish for a while. However, this looked like the Matthews that came into the UFC as a hyped prospect.
To this point, consistency has been the biggest issue for the Australian. It will be crucial for him to build on this performance as he looks to build momentum.
Jack Della Maddalena Def. Ramazan Emeev
Jack Della Maddalena and Ramazan Emeev managed to squeeze three rounds worth of back-and-forth into just over half a round. Maddalena ended up getting the TKO victory but was seconds away from losing the bout.
Emeev wanted to get the fight to the mat, and he succeeded early on. He locked on a deep anaconda choke that nearly took out Maddalena.
The Aussie was able to work his way out of the hold, and that spelled the beginning of the end for him.
Maddalena showed the striking ability that makes him an interesting prospect. He opened up on Emeev and eventually landed a punch to the liver that buckled him and shut down the fight.
The 25-year-old now has two first-round finishes in as many UFC fights.