Tyreek Hill Says Lack of Touches Played Part in Chiefs Exit: 'Just Give Me the Ball'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said on the debut episode of his podcast, It Needed To Be Said, that things fell apart in Kansas City because he was upset with not getting the ball more often.

"If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don't see why teams don't utilize their best receiver," Hill said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"And that's where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I'm like, 'Yo, I don't mean to talk or be a diva in some situation, but can I see the pill some time, please?' Just give me the ball, please."

Hill had a career-high 159 targets for 111 catches, 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He added 23 receptions for 285 yards and three touchdowns on 28 targets in three playoff games.

The Chiefs traded the 28-year-old to the Dolphins on March 23 for five draft picks. Hill then signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Miami.

