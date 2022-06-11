Panthers' Robbie Anderson Tweets He's 'Thinking Bout Retiring' from Football

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson tweeted Saturday that he is considering retirement.

Anderson followed that with a since-deleted tweet in which he scolded fans, writing: "Glad to see people think my dream and my goals and my life a joke and they entertainment dats what be wrong with 'fans' & society. One thang about it no man can control what God has destined for me. Jesus went through worse. The Real always prevail."

The 29-year-old Anderson is a six-year NFL veteran who has spent the past two seasons with the Panthers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.