The Next Joe Burrow? Ranking Young NFL QBs Who Will Take the Biggest Leap in 2022

There are many reasons the Cincinnati Bengals went from 4-11-1 to AFC champions in 2021. Joe Burrow's ascent from a rookie who had his season cut short by injury to an elite quarterback is the biggest one, though.

Burrow showed the signs of being a championship-caliber quarterback early. His final season at LSU is one of the greatest we've seen from a college quarterback, and he put up respectable numbers as a rookie.

But there's no denying he elevated his game as a second-year player and put it all together to reach his potential.

So the question now becomes who is going to make a similar leap in 2022? Here, we'll rank the most likely candidates from the pool of second- and third-year passers.

Talent is only part of the equation. Young quarterbacks need to be put in positions to succeed. So a combination of talent, production and team situation was considered.