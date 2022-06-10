Raiders' Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr Comparison 'Apples and Oranges'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams told reporters that it's "apples and oranges" when asked to compare his current quarterback, Derek Carr, and his ex-signal-caller, the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers.

"That's a tough question," Adams said (h/t Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk). "I mean, it's tough to compare. It's really apples and oranges there. I mean, it's just such a different ball game. Obviously, you have Aaron, who is cemented as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. That's just like comparing me to Jerry Rice. It'd be tough to do because Jerry's put together what he's done and it's undeniable respect for him. And me, I'm still going. There's still a lot that I've got to do to be mentioned with Jerry and I'm aware of that. And I think Derek is also aware of that, from a big-picture."

Adams played with Carr at Fresno State before the Green Bay Packers picked up the ex-Bulldog in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He played with Rodgers for eight seasons before being traded to the Raiders during this offseason.

As far as career accomplishments go, Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks the game has ever seen. He's a four-time NFL MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler with 448 touchdowns and just 92 interceptions since becoming the full-time starter in 2008.

Carr has been good in his own right since entering the league in 2014, making three Pro Bowls along the way. While Rodgers has clearly been the better quarterback, Carr is consistently among the top half of the league's signal-callers at worst year after year.

He notably finished 14th in quarterback rating and ESPN's QBR stat last year, per Pro Football Reference.

The story of Carr's career is far from being finished after just eight seasons in the league, and Adams feels that he and Rodgers are similar in terms of "talent and ability":

“But as far as talent and ability, I mean, it's really similar, if I'm keeping it real. Derek's arm strength—they throw the ball a lot different. Like, Derek is going to fire it in there and you're going to know that thing's coming quick. And Aaron's got the ability to just tighten that core up and just flick the ball to you. So the release is a lot different, but being able to get the ball to you late if they see you coming out of a break—not many quarterbacks can get it to you before you get to the sideline if you're outside the numbers already."

Adams also praised their mental aspects to their games, saying that the two quarterbacks "obsess over it and they know everything that’s going on out there."

The Raiders are looking to build off a 10-7 season that ended in the AFC Wild Card Round. Adding Adams can only help as the offense appears to be in great shape with a pass-catching trio of the ex-Packer, wideout Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller in the mix.

The Packers finished first in the NFC standings before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Losing Adams is tough for the Packers as they search for a return trip to the playoffs, but they did add an exciting rookie in North Dakota State wideout Christian Watson in the draft.