Browns’ Callie Brownson: Team Consulted Female Employees Before Deshaun Watson Trade

Cleveland Browns assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson said she was consulted before the team traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is being sued by 24 women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.

"We had a lot of really healthy conversations and I appreciated that," she told Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal on Friday. "I definitely felt like they cared about the opinions of the women in this organization. It was not neglected; it was not overlooked. They definitely spoke to those who would be involved in the organization to see what that meant."

