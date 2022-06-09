Pete Carroll Hopeful DK Metcalf Contract Extension Gets Done amid Minicamp Holdout

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf skipped the team's mandatory three-day minicamp this week while in the midst of a contract dispute.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Metcalf is a priority for the team and expressed optimism that the two sides will eventually come to an agreement.

"These are crucial weeks to get something done and we'll see what happens and hope that we can work something out," Carroll told reporters. "[We've] really intended to get that done."

Metcalf's absence from minicamp is considered to be unexcused by Seattle, meaning he could be subjected to fines of more than $93,000 for skipping all three days.

Carroll declined to answer whether the Seahawks will levy those fines. But even though he supports Metcalf, Carroll said he was disappointed he didn't show up this week.

"A decision that he had to make," Carroll said. "We missed him. He had done a nice job of contributing, being a part of everything we had done and then he just is not here. So I can't say much about for what he hasn't done here, but we'd love to have him with us."

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the top receivers in the NFL since he was drafted with a second-round pick in 2019. In his first three seasons, Metcalf has yet to miss a game and has a combined 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The 2022 offseason has seen a significant number of massive contracts given to wide receivers. Based on his talent and production, Metcalf could be in line for a deal worth $25 million per year.

Carroll reiterated that he feels confident the Seahawks will get a deal done with their star wideout.

"I'm not less optimistic, no," Carroll said. "We've been through this for years. It's a challenging time. We've had so many high-profile guys that have gone through this process, and how's that worked out for us? We've figured it out in time."