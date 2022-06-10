6 NFL Players on New Contracts Who Won’t Live Up to Expectations in 2022

1 of 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have some buyer's remorse when they look back at the contract they doled out to Christian Kirk.

The franchise signed the wideout to a four-year,$72 million deal at the start of free agency, a move that raised eyebrows around the league. Kirk is now being paid like one of the game's most productive receivers despite being a relatively inconsistent performer over his first four years.

Although Kirk had his best campaign in 2021—catching 77 balls for 982 yards and five scores as part of a deep Arizona Cardinals receiver’s room—he’s now making more money than many Pro Bowl-caliber wideouts.

Kirk's $18 million annual average base salary is tied for the 14th-highest at his position, giving him more earning power than stars like Mike Evans and Adam Thielen. It's also more than what fellow 2022 free agents Allen Robinson II and JuJu Smith-Schuster pulled in from their new employers.

While the Jags' lack of on-field success and locational allure may not do them any favors when courting free agents, the team paid more than a premium to lock down Kirk.

Kirk has yet to even prove he's capable of carrying an offense after tallying up a total of 2,902 receiving yards and never once breaching the 1,000-yard mark in his career.

He must show he can battle against top cornerbacks on a weekly basis, a challenge he didn't regularly face while playing alongside top-end wideouts like DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald during his time with the Cardinals.

It's a tall task for a player who may end up being best utilized in a smaller role on a contending squad.