Drew Brees Won't Return to NBC Sports as NFL, Notre Dame Analyst After 1 Season

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is officially out at NBC Sports after just one year.

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua told Joe Reedy of the Associated Press that Brees wants to spend more time with his family:

"The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment. This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable."

Brees signed a multi-year deal with NBC Sports in 2020 and joined the network as an analyst last year after retiring from the NFL.

In addition to being a studio host for Football Night in America, Brees called an NFL playoff game alongside Mike Tirico and called Notre Dame college football games with Tirico as well.

News of Brees' departure comes about a month after Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Brees was going to leave NBC Sports as part of a mutual decision.

Marchand reported NBC had "soured" on the idea of Brees eventually replacing Cris Collinsworth as the lead color analyst for Sunday Night Football after Brees struggled in limited opportunities in that role.

Brees responded to the report of him leaving NBC on Twitter, writing:

Tirico and Collinsworth now appear set to be the Sunday Night Football announce team for the foreseeable future.

Brees' initial foray into broadcasting didn't work out, but the 43-year-old can still rest assured that he is among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

During a 20-year career spent with the San Diego Chargers and Saints, Brees was a 13-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, one-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Super Bowl MVP.

Brees also ranks second in NFL history with a completion percentage of 67.7, second in passing yardage with 80,358 and second in passing touchdowns with 571.

Given all he accomplished on the field, Brees will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and take his rightful spot in Canton, Ohio, when the time comes.