Yankees' Aaron Judge Leapfrogs Shohei Ohtani as 2022 AL MVP Favorite in Latest Odds

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is the new betting favorite to win American League MVP, according to DraftKings:

The slugger moved ahead of Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who won the award last year.

Judge has four home runs in his last seven games and leads the majors with 21 on the year, five clear of Mookie Betts, Yordan Alvarez and Pete Alonso, who are tied for second. The outfielder also has a .313 batting average, which would be a career high, plus a league-best .677 slugging percentage and 1.059 OPS.

His performance has been a key part of the Yankees' success this season, with the team leading the majors with a 39-15 record.

The Angels are headed in the other direction with 12 straight losses dropping them to 27-29. Ohtani also hasn't been as dominant as he was a year ago, hitting 11 home runs with just a .242 average and .768 OPS. As a pitcher, he's 3-4 with a 3.99 ERA after lasting just three innings against the Yankees in his last start.

While Ohtani remains a uniquely talented player, Judge has been the bigger difference-maker for his team so far in 2022.

