DK Metcalf Rumors: Seahawks WR Not Present for Mandatory Minicamp Amid Contract Talks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is not present for his team's mandatory minicamp amid contract talks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Metcalf is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and has a cap hit of $4.3 million in 2022, which ranks just 41st at his position, per Spotrac.

The wideout is instead in Los Angeles rehabbing from offseason foot surgery.

Both sides have seemed confident they can reach a new deal this offseason.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in May a Metcalf extension is "really important."

"We're really communicating great and DK, we’ve been on a great wavelength to move forward," Carroll added. "Hopefully this will all work out. We don’t plan on him going anywhere. We want him to be with us."

Metcalf also told Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast that "we're gonna get something done."

Teams have called the Seahawks about potential trades for Metcalf, but "Seattle eschewed any offers," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Despite these positive signs, the 24-year-old still doesn't have a new deal and is now holding out during mandatory practices.

The 2019 second-round pick has been one of the NFL's best values in his three-year career, averaging 72 catches, 1,056.7 yards and 9.7 touchdowns per season. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2020 after totaling 1,303 receiving yards on 83 catches with 10 touchdowns.

Several top receivers have already been traded this offseason, including Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Metcalf's former Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown.