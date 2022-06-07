Belmont Stakes 2022: Post Positions, Odds and Race Schedule for Elmont

0 of 2

Al Bello/Getty Images

The third jewel of the 2022 Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing is already upon us, and though there's no Triple Crown title on the table, everyone's favorite dark horse Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, is back in the mix at Belmont Park.

Rich Strike's team, including jockey Sonny Leon and trainer Eric Reed, held him out of the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, which was won by Early Voting, ridden by Jose Ortiz and trained by Chad Brown.

But he's back for the Belmont Stakes, and the question on everyone's minds is whether lightning can strike twice in the same place.

Let's take a look at the just-released post positions for Saturday's race in Elmont, New York, and the morning-line odds to get a better feel for the field of nine horses who will run in the Belmont Stakes. (The tenth horse in the field, Ethereal Road, was pulled on Monday. Incidentally, it was Ethereal Road being scratched from the Kentucky Derby in May as well that opened the door for Rich Strike to enter the race.)

Post time for the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes is 6:44 p.m. ET Saturday, with race coverage on NBC kicking off on CNBC from 3-5 p.m. ET on CNBC and moving to NBC at 5 p.m. ET.