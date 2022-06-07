Predicting the Next NFL Stars to Sign Big-Money Contracts After Aaron Donald

0 of 5

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Aaron Donald agreed to a reworked contract on Monday, becoming the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. With the Los Angeles Rams superstar finally getting his well-deserved deal done, it's a perfect time to highlight some other stars poised to earn big-money extensions.

There are several players who are likely to ink their names to massive contracts soon.

Some of these players have been franchised as a precautionary measure and are likely to hammer out a longer-term deal this offseason. Others are near the end of their current agreement, and a few are set to become eligible for their first extension as they head into their fourth NFL season.

With that in mind, here are five players who are likely to secure a big payday in wake of Donald’s deal. Players are listed in alphabetical order.