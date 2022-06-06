Stephen Curry, Warriors Praised for Dominant 3rd Quarter in Game 2 Win over Celtics

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors outscored the Boston Celtics 35-14 in the third quarter en route to a 107-88 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Stephen Curry was the catalyst for that effort by scoring 14 of his game-high 29 points in the third quarter.

The Warriors orchestrated runs of 13-2 and 19-2 during the third quarter. Curry hit back-to-back threes in the latter run.

For good measure, Jordan Poole hit a half-court buzzer-beater to finish it off.

The Dubs held an 87-64 edge at the end of the third quarter and led by as many as 29 points in the fourth before cruising to victory.

Curry ultimately led the way for the stress-free finish, and many people praised him for his efforts.

The NBA Finals are now tied at one game apiece. Boston will host Golden State for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.