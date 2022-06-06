X

    Stephen Curry, Warriors Praised for Dominant 3rd Quarter in Game 2 Win over Celtics

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 6, 2022

    The Golden State Warriors outscored the Boston Celtics 35-14 in the third quarter en route to a 107-88 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

    Stephen Curry was the catalyst for that effort by scoring 14 of his game-high 29 points in the third quarter.

    The Warriors orchestrated runs of 13-2 and 19-2 during the third quarter. Curry hit back-to-back threes in the latter run.

    NBA @NBA

    Steph Curry from D33P 💦<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> are in the midst of a 11-0 run on ABC <a href="https://t.co/2qT7pttNwv">pic.twitter.com/2qT7pttNwv</a>

    For good measure, Jordan Poole hit a half-court buzzer-beater to finish it off.

    NBA @NBA

    Jordan Poole beats the buzzer from the deep end!<br><br>Start of Q4 on ABC <a href="https://t.co/junP72I1YZ">pic.twitter.com/junP72I1YZ</a>

    The Dubs held an 87-64 edge at the end of the third quarter and led by as many as 29 points in the fourth before cruising to victory.

    Curry ultimately led the way for the stress-free finish, and many people praised him for his efforts.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Steph took over….sheesh

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    Naw Steph!!! That’s crazy lol

    Vic Tafur @VicTafur

    Best shooter in the game AND he worked hard on his defense the last few years ... Curry is something else.

    Ry @JustRyCole

    Steph is backpacking this game man

    Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126

    steph's world, we're just living in it

    Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

    The letters "S-t-e-p..." are already inscribed on the Finals MVP trophy.

    It was another great Warriors' third-quarter run capped by Poole's back-to-back threes.

    Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

    Feels like Jordan Poole was making a statement with those two big 3's at the end of the third quarter. Warriors up 87-64. They outscored Boston 35-14 in that third quarter.

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    That 16-2 run to close the quarter did a few key things.<br><br>1) Gave the Warriors a 23-point lead <br>2) Bought Curry some rest<br>3) Awakened Jordan Poole

    Alex Caruso @ACFresh21

    Half court 😭

    Anthony Dabbundo @AnthonyDabbundo

    i want to meet someone someday who brings me joy like the warriors do in the third quarter of playoff games at home

    The NBA Finals are now tied at one game apiece. Boston will host Golden State for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

