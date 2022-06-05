X

    Rangers' Collapse Lamented by Fans as Lightning Rally from 2-0 Down to Take Game 3

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2022

    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    The New York Rangers had the Tampa Bay Lightning on the ropes. They needed a better knockdown punch to keep the two-time defending champs down, though.

    The Lightning beat the Rangers 3-2 Sunday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, despite the Rangers taking a 2-0 midway through the second period behind goals from Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

    Nikita Kucherov pulled one back in the second period, while Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat found the net in the third to steal the win.

    Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning

    Can we get a KUUUUUUCH 👇 <a href="https://t.co/D96eZHyx3d">pic.twitter.com/D96eZHyx3d</a>

    NHL @NHL

    Oh captain, my captain. Steven Stamkos (<a href="https://twitter.com/RealStamkos91?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealStamkos91</a>) ties the game. 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/OdvLu7Y8Eq">https://t.co/OdvLu7Y8Eq</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/fhHxZI4TOm">https://t.co/fhHxZI4TOm</a> <a href="https://t.co/dEW2EOSWo0">pic.twitter.com/dEW2EOSWo0</a>

    NHL @NHL

    PALAT CALLED GAME 😱<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/TBLightning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tblightning</a> have come back to take Game 3! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/ygY0Bf9wlf">pic.twitter.com/ygY0Bf9wlf</a>

    And Rangers fans were not pleased watching their team give away a chance to take a stranglehold on this series:

    Greg Williams @GregWilliams28

    The New York Rangers did put on a clinic on how to blow a two goal lead. That was ugly.

    Joe Fortunato @JoeFortunatoBSB

    That one hurts, but can’t say Rangers deserved to win. You didn’t really expect the Rangers to sweep, but tough to win when you have some injuries and Trouba played the worst hockey game in the history of hockey. Had their chances. Lick your chops and win Game 4

    Randy Wilkins @pamsson

    The Rangers didn’t even put the puck on net in those last few seconds. They never shoot enough. It’s infuriating.

    Marc Luino @GiraffeNeckMarc

    That was an atrocious 3rd period for the Rangers

    Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann

    Rangers with 2-0 series lead blow 2-0 game lead if you like your omens

    Samit Sarkar @SamitSarkar

    Well, no need to panic for the Rangers, but you hate to lose any game where you had a two-goal lead in the second period. They just let the Lightning back into this series by letting them run roughshod over them in the third period.

    Mike Krancer @MikeKrancer

    Disgraceful game by the <a href="https://twitter.com/NYRangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYRangers</a> from midway through the second and all the third. Deserved to loose.

    Zach Gelb @ZachGelb

    Rangers played with fire the entire 3rd period and got burnt at the end. Just an absolute killer to take a penalty when given a double minor. Kucherov with a great pass to Palat. Brutal loss up 2-0 in game 3 but just need a split. Get it done Tuesday.

    The Rangers still hold a 2-1 advantage in the series, with Game 4 in Tampa Bay on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). But with the chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead and move one game away from the franchise's first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since the 2013-14 campaign, the Rangers blew it.

    Igor Shesterkin, who has been very good in these playoffs, did his part to back up what was a leaky defense on Sunday, stopping 48 of the 51 shots he faced. He dealt with 21 more shots than his counterpart, Andrei Vasilevskiy, who turned away 28 of New York's 30 attempts.

    The Lightning are two-time defending champions for a reason. The Rangers learned that the hard way in Game 3, giving away a golden chance to all but bury Tampa.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.