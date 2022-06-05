Von Miller Asked Legend DeMarcus Ware About Signing with Cowboys in Free Agency

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Before signing a six-year deal with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, Von Miller apparently considered a move to the Dallas Cowboys.

Former Cowboys pass-rusher DeMarcus Ware said Miller called him for some inside info on the team.

"I remember when Von called me he said, 'Hey is Dallas interested? I'm a free agent.'" Ware said, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News (h/t Tyler Greenawalt of Yahoo Sports). "... He said, 'Call Jerry [Jones] and them and see what they want to do.’ I said, 'Are you trying to get them to empty the bank account? What you trying to do?'"

Miller and Ware spent three years together with the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl together after the 2015 season. According to Ware, Miller was looking to return to the Dallas area, where he was born and raised.

"He said, 'I'm trying to come back home hopefully I can do that,'" Ware added.

Ware said he told Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about Miller, but the veteran eventually signed with the Bills instead on a $120 million deal.

It might have been difficult for the Cowboys to accommodate Miller on the payroll, especially with fellow pass-rusher Demarcus Lawrence's $14 million cap hit for 2022. The 33-year-old would have still made a significant impact on the team if he had signed.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has 115.5 career sacks, reaching double digits seven times.

After missing all of 2020 with an ankle injury, Miller returned in 2021 with 9.5 sacks in 15 games before helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl. He had four sacks in four playoff games on the way to his second career title.

The Cowboys could've certainly used his experience as they look to take the next step toward contention.

Dallas finished 12-5 last year before suffering a first-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

After losing out on Miller, the Cowboys will hope Lawrence, Micah Parsons and others can provide enough of a pass rush in 2022 after Randy Gregory left to join the Broncos in free agency.