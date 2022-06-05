NBA Trade Rumors: Heat 'Would Love to Get' Patrick Beverley After Loss to Celtics

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat reportedly believe Patrick Beverley would be a good fit for "Heat Culture."

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported an Eastern Conference executive expects the Heat to pursue a trade for the Minnesota Timberwolves guard.

"The Heat would love to get Patrick Beverley," the exec said. "The Timberwolves, obviously, they love what he brought last year, but if they could sell high, they might be willing to give him up. They have a new regime [ex-Nuggets president Tim Connelly] there, so they can look at things a little more realistically."

Beverley spent the 2021-22 season in Minnesota after a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 9.2 points and a career-high 4.6 assists while acting as an emotional leader for a Timberwolves team that made the playoffs for just the second time in the last 18 seasons. Minnesota was so impressed with Beverley's play that the team inked him to a one-year, $13 million contract extension.

"I think that Pat is a huge part of our team," Karl-Anthony Towns told reporters in March. "Not only as one of the leaders, but just our soul of our team. I really believe that. I feel like he's our Draymond [Green]. When he's on the floor, when he's on the bench, we have a different mentality. Shoutout to him."

The Heat have assembled a group of hard-nosed veteran players, and Beverley would be a perfect on-paper fit. That said, it'd be a surprise if the Timberwolves chose to move on from their emotional leader—even if a new front office is in place. The level of success has been so low for so long in Minnesota that messing with the recipe could ruin the Wolves' upward trajectory.