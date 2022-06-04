Iga Swiatek Defeats Coco Gauff to Win 2022 French Open in 35th Straight Victory

Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The remarkable run of Iga Swiatek continued Saturday as she won her 35th consecutive match to capture the 2022 French Open women's championship with a straight-set victory over Coco Gauff at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Swiatek, who hasn't lost since mid-February, is now a two-time French Open champion after previously winning the clay-court Grand Slam title in 2020. She recorded 18 winners and five breaks of serve en route to a lopsided 6-1, 6-3 win.

Gauff, an 18-year-old from Atlanta, didn't lose a single set over her first six matches in the tournament to earn her first appearance in a major final. Her 23 unforced errors were too many to keep pace with her in-form Polish counterpart, though.

Swiatek, 21, came flying out of the gates by winning the match's first four games to take firm control of the opening set, which she ultimately won in just 33 minutes.

The tournament's top seed endured a brief stretch of error-riddled play early in the second set, which allowed Gauff to grab an early 2-0 lead thanks to her only break of the match, but the favorite quickly recovered by winning five straight games.

Given Swiatek's dominance against an opponent who also entered the championship match playing red-hot tennis, it was a statement victory that firmly establishes her atop the WTA Tour hierarchy heading into the summer.

At her current level, it's going to take a nearly perfect performance to beat her, even as the tour shifts from clay to grass ahead of Wimbledon, which begins June 27.

The French Open will wrap up Sunday with a slate headlined by the men's final, which will feature Rafael Nadal seeking a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros against first-time major finalist Casper Ruud.

Gauff is also on the schedule again as she attempts to win the women's doubles title alongside fellow American Jessica Pegula. They'll take on the French tandem of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.