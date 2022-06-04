NFL Sophomores Ready to Ascend to Star Status in 2022

2 of 8

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens' draft class received some backlash simply because it didn't address wide receiver after trading Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Lamar Jackson's decision to take to social media and tweet "Wtf" after news broke of Brown's departure certainly didn't help matters.

But the Ravens already had a first-round wide receiver on the roster, as Baltimore used the 27th overall pick in the 2021 draft to select Rashod Bateman.

"All respect due to him, and I'm going to miss him because he's my brother, but it was like, it's my time," Bateman said during an in-house interview on the Ravens' Studio 44. "I feel like Baltimore drafted me for a reason. They drafted me to be in this position."

As a rookie, Bateman finished third on the team with 46 receptions for 515 yards. However, he missed the first five games of the season with an injured groin and didn't quite live up to expectations upon returning to the field.

"I've never felt like more of a complete receiver during that time before I got hurt," he said. "It felt like I let my teammates down, I had let the Ravens organization down. Those guys drafted me and they were expected me to do those things."

Now, he'll be the featured target among the team's wide receivers. Bateman has the speed, versatility and creativity after the catch to be a true No. 1 target. The Ravens offense may feature a unique ground attack, but Jackson was well on his way to setting a new personal record in pass attempts last season if not for an injured ankle.