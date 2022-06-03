Brent Musburger Announces He's Stepping Down as Raiders' Play-by-Play Radio Voice

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger announced Friday on Twitter that he is stepping down as the radio play-by-play voice of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Musburger, 83, took the Raiders' radio job in 2018 while they were still in Oakland and remained in the role after the move to Las Vegas in 2020.

The Raiders have yet to announce a replacement for Musburger, who called games alongside former Raiders offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy.

While Musburger has called many sports over the years, including football, basketball, baseball, tennis and golf, he is best known for his time as an NFL studio host and college football play-by-play commentator.

At CBS Sports, Musburger hosted the NFL Today studio show from 1975 until his firing in 1990. During his tenure, NFL Today was consistently the most popular and highest-rated NFL studio show.

Musburger made the move to ABC Sports in 1990 and remained with ABC and ESPN until 2017, providing play-by-play for many of the biggest games in college football during that time.

While Musburger announced his retirement from the booth in 2017 in order to begin a sports handicapping business called Vegas Stats & Information Network in Las Vegas, he came out of retirement shortly thereafter for the Raiders' radio position.

Aside from his football announcing, some of the biggest accomplishments on his resume include calling the NBA Finals and World Series, as well as serving as the studio host for the World Cup, Indianapolis 500 and Masters.