Warriors' Steph Curry Sets NBA Finals Record with 6 3-Pointers in 1Q of Game 1

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is already making a case to be named NBA Finals MVP—and it's only Game 1.

The Golden State Warriors point guard set an NBA Finals record with six three-pointers in the first quarter of Thursday's Game 1 against the Boston Celtics to help the Dubs take a 32-28 lead into the second quarter.

Curry setting the record hardly comes as a surprise. He already has the record for the most three-pointers all-time and is arguably the greatest shooter the league has ever seen.

In addition, Curry entered Thursday's game shooting 38 percent from deep in 16 playoff games. If the Celtics can't figure out a way to defend him better, his shooting percentage from beyond the arc will only get better.