    Warriors' Steph Curry Sets NBA Finals Record with 6 3-Pointers in 1Q of Game 1

    Erin WalshJune 3, 2022

    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Stephen Curry is already making a case to be named NBA Finals MVP—and it's only Game 1.

    The Golden State Warriors point guard set an NBA Finals record with six three-pointers in the first quarter of Thursday's Game 1 against the Boston Celtics to help the Dubs take a 32-28 lead into the second quarter.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    Stephen Curry has set the NBA Finals record for three-pointers made in a quarter with six in the first quarter.<br><br>The previous record was five, shared by Curry, Ray Allen and Kenny Smith.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Finals quarters with 5+ threes:<br><br>3 — Steph Curry<br>2 — Rest of NBA history combined<br><br>He made 6 threes in the 1Q, the most ever in a Finals quarter. <a href="https://t.co/VYOpSezDxj">pic.twitter.com/VYOpSezDxj</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Steph Curry is locked in from deep in Game 1!<br><br>6 1st quarter threes for Stephen Curry on ABC 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/wCIwfqMJqr">pic.twitter.com/wCIwfqMJqr</a>

    Curry setting the record hardly comes as a surprise. He already has the record for the most three-pointers all-time and is arguably the greatest shooter the league has ever seen.

    In addition, Curry entered Thursday's game shooting 38 percent from deep in 16 playoff games. If the Celtics can't figure out a way to defend him better, his shooting percentage from beyond the arc will only get better.

