Francisco Lindor Ruled Out for Mets vs. Braves With Side Injury

The New York Mets announced that shortstop Francisco Lindor was scratched from Friday evening's home game against the Atlanta Braves with right side soreness. He will undergo imaging on Saturday, when the Mets plan to provide a update on his status.

Jonathan Araúz replaced Lindor at shortstop.

Lindor has been pretty durable over his career, appearing in at least 125 games in six of his eight seasons and in all 60 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The 29-year-old has been one of the best shortstops in baseball over his career, earning four All-Star selections, two Gold Gloves, two Silver Slugger awards and one Platinum Glove. However, he hasn't earned any accolades over the last three seasons.

Lindor had a solid 2022 campaign, hitting .270/.339/.449 with 26 home runs and 107 RBI in 161 games. He surpassed his numbers from 2021, when he finished with 20 home runs and 63 RBI in 125 games.

Through 114 games this season, Lindor is slashing .246/.333/.469 with 22 home runs, 69 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

If the Puerto Rican remains sidelined, then Araúz could see more time at shortstop. Over four seasons and 73 games with the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Mets, Araúz has five home runs, 24 RBI, a .197 batting average and a .569 OPS.

The Mets ultimately don't have much incentive to rush Lindor back with the team sitting fourth in the NL East with a 52-62 record. They entered Friday down seven games to the Miami Marlins for the final spot in the NL wild card race.