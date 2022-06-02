Fantasy Alert: Saquon Barkley ‘Getting a Ton of Work’ as Receiver at Giants OTAs

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

After a disappointing 2021 season for Saquon Barkley, new head coach Brian Daboll is looking to get the running back involved in other ways.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants star has been "getting a ton of work as a receiver" during organized team activities, adding, "his involvement in the passing game appears on the rise."

Barkley caught 91 passes on 121 targets on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. Last year, the running back had 41 catches on 57 targets while setting a career-low 20.2 receiving yards per game.

It was part of a lost year for the 25-year-old, who only had 593 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

The entire offense struggled last year under head coach Joe Judge, finishing 31st in both points scored and total yards on the way to a 4-13 finish. The Giants are looking for more under Brian Daboll, who spent the past four years as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator.

Buffalo finished third in points scored last season after ranking second in the category in 2020.

Devin Singletary and Zach Moss, who split time in the Bills backfield, combined for 63 catches on 82 targets last season.

"It feels like a fresh start," Barkley said of playing for Daboll, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. "I feel good again. I know it's all there. I know how talented I am. Just taking it one day at a time. You feel the energy out here doing different things."

He also told Anderson that he expects a bigger receiving role.

This could make Barkley a lot more valuable in points-per-reception leagues, especially if he can regain his speed and athleticism from before he tore his ACL in 2020.

On the other hand, the Giants still have Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney, while they used a second-round pick on Wan'Dale Robinson. It could be a lot of mouths to feed with unproven quarterback Daniel Jones leading the passing attack.