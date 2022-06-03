NFL Rookies Making Waves at 2022 OTAs

1 of 6

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts made the bold offseason acquisitions of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. It was the right time for them to make aggressive changes after stalling out with Carson Wentz under center last year. For this team to become an AFC contender, though, it needs more reliable playmaking at receiver.

Injuries decimated a talented group that has included T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell. Hilton hasn't played a full season since 2018 and is a free agent, while Campbell hasn't played more than seven games in any of his three campaigns.

So the Colts drafted former Cincinnati Bearcat star receiver Alec Pierce in the third round.

At, 6'3", 211 pounds, Pierce is a big-bodied vertical threat like Michael Pittman Jr. (6'4", 223 lbs). Ryan's precision should mesh well with Pierce's game, which isn't predicated on separation. During rookie OTAs, Pierce has shown potential of picking up the second receiver role behind Pittman.



The possession receiver will need to finish catches in traffic, and Zak Keefer of The Athletic noted he had two toe-tap touchdowns during the team's red-zone exercise. Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star noted he had not seen Pierce drop a pass through the weekend OTAs, speaking to his reliability. This has to be music to Ryan's ears.

The Colts have a young, dynamic set of emerging talents with Pittman, running back Jonathan Taylor and Pierce. The bar for AFC contention has risen immensely over the last few offseasons as stars relocated to the conference. Pierce will have more pressure on him to produce early than most Day 2 rookies will.