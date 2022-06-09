NFL Players and Coaches On the Hot Seat Entering 2022

1 of 9

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, Jacksonville Jaguars

K'Lavon Chaisson probably lost his starting job once the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft. The Georgia product has exclusively lined up at outside linebacker through organized team activities.

Still, Chaisson has a chance to reinvent himself under a new coaching staff after logging 50 tackles, six for loss, two sacks and 20 pressures through two seasons. The LSU product made plays as a stand-up pass-rusher on the collegiate level, which may help him break out in an odd-man front. If not, the Jaguars may look to part ways with the 2020 first-rounder before his fourth season.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott has seen a decline in his touch volume since 2018. While he's still productive on the ground and as a pass-catcher, the Dallas Cowboys have a backup running back in Tony Pollard who looks primed for a breakout 2022 season.

In 2021, Pollard racked up 1,056 scrimmage yards. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry compared to Elliott's 4.2 yards per rush attempt. Though the three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro battled through a hamstring injury last year, we could see something closer to a 50-50 timeshare if his backup continues to produce at a more efficient rate.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

As of now, Jalen Hurts doesn't need to look over his shoulder at a promising rookie who's going to challenge him for the starting job. However, if the third-year quarterback shows little improvement with the addition of Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles could look for a new franchise player in next year's draft.

In the meantime, the Eagles have a serviceable backup in Gardner Minshew, who has started in 22 games through three seasons, throwing for 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 63.2 percent completion rate.

Kenneth Murray Jr., LB, Los Angeles Chargers

As a rookie, Kenneth Murray showed flashes as a downhill defender, recording 107 tackles, five for loss and a sack. However, he struggled mightily in coverage, allowing an 83 percent completion rate and a 112.9 passer rating.

Murray missed six games in 2021 and lost a handle on his starting job in the second half of the season. Back in April, he underwent ankle surgery, but head coach Brandon Staley expects him to return for training camp. The 2020 first-rounder needs to come back in tip-top shape and perform at a high level, or he'll continue to take a backseat (perhaps behind Kyle Van Noy) in the upcoming campaign.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

Like Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa faces pressure to make a third-year leap. The Miami Dolphins acquired All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill and slot wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. to bolster their aerial attack. Three-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead will fill a void at left tackle. The Dolphins also hired an offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniel.

If Tagovailoa doesn't move the ball with consistency under a new staff with this supporting cast, the Dolphins may look to make a midseason trade for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (if available), who worked with McDaniel in San Francisco.