Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Announces Retirement at Age 29; Had 11 Sacks in 2020

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Announces Retirement at Age 29; Had 11 Sacks in 2020June 1, 2022
Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
Tuitt, 29, didn't play last season after his brother, Richard Bartlett III, was killed in a hit-and-run in June 2021.
