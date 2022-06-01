Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Announces Retirement at Age 29; Had 11 Sacks in 2020

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

Tuitt, 29, didn't play last season after his brother, Richard Bartlett III, was killed in a hit-and-run in June 2021.

