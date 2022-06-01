Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals QB Reported to Team for OTAs amid Contract Buzz

Harry How/Getty Images

Kyler Murray reported to the Arizona Cardinals' organized team activities on Wednesday and is expected to be on the practice field for the first time this offseason with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Murray did not attend the team's OTAs last week.

"As a coach, you want to have these guys here all the time but it's not how the rules are set up," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters last week. "Different guys handle it different ways."

OTAs are non-mandatory.

While the Cardinals and Murray have had an interesting offseason, to say the least—mostly centered on Murray's desire for a long-term contract extension—the two sides will remain joined at the hip at least through the 2022 season, and likely in 2023 as well after the Cardinals picked up his $29.7 million fifth-year option.

General manager Steve Keim has maintained throughout the offseason that Murray isn't going anywhere.

"Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback," he told reporters last month.

And Murray has echoed the desire to maintain the relationship going forward:

The 24-year-old threw for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games last season, completing 69.2 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 423 yards and five scores, remaining one of the NFL's most dangerous two-way threats.

The Cardinals went 11-6 last year and ended a five-year playoff drought, though losing in the Wild Card Round to the Los Angeles Rams was a major disappointment after the team started the season 7-0. Nonetheless, Murray had another strong campaign and has led the Cardinals to an improved record from the year prior in each of his three seasons.

The two-time Pro Bowler reporting for the second week of non-mandatory OTAs is another good sign that all is well in Arizona, even with Schefter reporting last week that "all continues to remain quiet on his contract front, for now."