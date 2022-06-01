Bills, Sabres, Bandits Raise More Than $1M for Community After Buffalo Shooting

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Three professional sports teams in Buffalo raised more than $1 million for victims of the mass shooting that took place in the city last month and the East Buffalo community, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

On May 14, 10 people were killed and three more were injured when a man fired 50 shots at a supermarket in what authorities called a "racially motivated hate crime." The store is located in a predominantly Black community and all 10 people who were killed were Black.

The NFL's Buffalo Bills, NHL's Buffalo Sabres and National Lacrosse League's Buffalo Bandits joined together to sell T-shirts with the team logos and the text, "Choose Love." The proceeds go to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

Each of these funds were created to help families of the victims as well as the needs of the community following the shooting.

About 50 Bills players volunteered in the days following the tragedy, serving food while wearing black "Choose Love" T-shirts.

"'Choose Love'—it's a motto that I think maybe that we should start adopting as a country," quarterback Josh Allen said. "It's the golden rule, treating those as you'd wanna be treated. Again, what happened here was ... it's disgusting, despicable and there's so many different words you can use and none of them are nice."

In addition to the proceeds from the T-shirt sales, the Buffalo Bills Foundation teamed with the NFL Foundation to donate $400,000 to local response efforts following the shooting.