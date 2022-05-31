Steelers' Najee Harris on Rumors About Weight Gain: Reporters 'Just Be Tweeting S--t'

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Mark Kaboly reported that Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was up to 244 pounds, which would have been a major increase from his listed weight of 232 pounds last season.

Harris denied that he's gained 12 pounds in the offseason, however:

In Dov Kleiman's defense, the Steelers didofficially list Harris as 232 pounds. If Harris' playing weight last season was in fact 240 pounds, it wasn't public knowledge.

Either way, a four-pound increase would be far less notable than a 12-pound one.

As a rookie, Harris rushed for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. If he added four more pounds of muscle this offseason, that isn't great news for NFL defenses.