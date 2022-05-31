X

    Steelers' Najee Harris on Rumors About Weight Gain: Reporters 'Just Be Tweeting S--t'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 31, 2022

    Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    On Tuesday, The Athletic's Mark Kaboly reported that Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was up to 244 pounds, which would have been a major increase from his listed weight of 232 pounds last season.

    Harris denied that he's gained 12 pounds in the offseason, however:

    Najee Harris @ohthatsNajee22

    Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit

    In Dov Kleiman's defense, the Steelers didofficially list Harris as 232 pounds. If Harris' playing weight last season was in fact 240 pounds, it wasn't public knowledge.

    Either way, a four-pound increase would be far less notable than a 12-pound one.

    As a rookie, Harris rushed for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. If he added four more pounds of muscle this offseason, that isn't great news for NFL defenses.

