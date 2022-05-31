Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reportedly Signs Contract with Kanye West's Donda Sports

Elsa/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has signed with Donda Sports, the marketing agency founded by music star Ye, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that Donda was drawn to Brown as a client "because of his intelligence, social activism and charitable work ... as well as his success on the court."

Entering the 2021-22 NBA season, Brown had built quite the reputation for himself.

The 25-year-old made his first All-Star team in 2020-21 and emerged as a key piece for the Celtics. Off the court, he has been an outspoken advocate on social issues.

With Boston making a run to the NBA Finals, Brown's commercial profile is likely to soar. He has been excellent throughout the postseason, averaging 22.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

While Jayson Tatum was the inaugural winner of the Larry Bird Trophy, which is handed out to the MVP of the Eastern Conference, nobody questioned Brown's role in the team's success.

The 6'6" wing will have to wait before he gets to cash in with his next contract. He has two years remaining on the four-year, $106.3 million extension he signed with the Celtics.

His endorsement earnings, on the other hand, could see an immediate rise. Per TMZ, Ye believes Brown is "underappreciated" and "wants to bring him to 'superhero' status during his career and long after his playing days."

Brown is the second major sports star to align himself with Donda Sports recently, with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announcing he'd signed with the agency on Monday.