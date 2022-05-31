49ers' Trey Lance: 'Not My Job to Care' About What People Say on Social Media

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance doesn't intend to pay attention to the opinions of outside critics as he embarks on what's likely his first year as the team's full-time starter.

"In the most respectful way possible, it doesn't change how I feel about you guys as people, but ... it's not my job to care what you guys say or anyone else on social media," Lance told reporters on May 24. "For me, I care about what the guys in the locker room think and what my coaching staff thinks."

Lance certainly wasn't immune from criticism as a rookie, but that was likely to happen after the Niners traded three first-round picks to move up for Lance.

However, there was a general understanding 2021 would be a bit of a gap year for the No. 3 overall pick. He hadn't played a full season since 2019—and at the FCS level no less—so the 49ers were likely to take a more gradual approach to his ascent to the starting role.

Now, the 22-year-old is about to find out what life's really like for somebody positioned as the franchise quarterback.

Although Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster, he's still recovering from shoulder surgery. Even if Garoppolo were healthy, head coach Kyle Shanahan seems unlikely to keep Lance on ice for another year.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner reported Lance is "taking all of the reps with the starting offense in the offseason program and his comfort in Shanahan's system has been apparent to teammates and coaches."

The stage is set for Lance to run the offense, and he's already taking the right approach in tuning out what those outside of the organization have to say.