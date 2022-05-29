Browns Rumors: T.Y. Hilton Not in Talks with CLE; Will Fuller Isn't 'On the Radar'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns appear to have a need at wide receiver after top option Amari Cooper, but a number of veteran free agents don't currently appear to be likely solutions.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns "are not one of the two teams besides the Colts having 'fruitful' discussions for receiver T.Y. Hilton."

Additionally, free agent Will Fuller is "not currently on the radar."

Behind Cooper, the Browns most notably have Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz at wideout, a pair that combined to catch 44 passes for 732 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Not exactly elite production.

But the Browns also have David Njoku—who they just signed to a four-year, $56.8 million extension—and Harrison Bryant at tight end. Add in Kareem Hunt as a receiver out of the backfield, and either Deshaun Watson or Baker Mayfield (if Watson faces a suspension) should have plenty of options in the passing game.

Hilton, 32, had just 23 catches for 331 yards and three scores in the 2021 season for the Colts, appearing in just 10 games because of a neck injury.

The four-time Pro Bowler hasn't exceeded 1,000 receiving yards since the 2018 season, as injuries have cost him 14 games across the past three seasons. After registering at least 800 receiving yards in his first seven seasons, hitting 1,000 yards five times, he's yet to reach either benchmark in the past three years.

Fuller, 28, has flashed big-play potential in his NFL career but has also struggled with injuries and consistency. He played in just two games for the Miami Dolphins last season after breaking his finger, catching four passes for 26 yards.

In 2020, he caught 53 passes for 879 yards and eight touchdowns for the Houston Texans.

As for now, however, the Browns appear content to stand pat at wideout, with Cabot reporting they are "happy with their receiving corps even though Cooper is their only proven veteran, and don’t feel compelled to add a bona fide No. 2 just for the sake of it."