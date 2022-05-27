Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says CeeDee Lamb Is Upgrade over Amari Cooper as Team's Top WR

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes that CeeDee Lamb will be an upgrade as the team's No. 1 wide receiver over Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

Jones revealed that opinion to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He said he didn't mean that as a slight toward Cooper but that Lamb brings the makings of a No. 1 wideout as far as "production, in the huddle and off the field."

Lamb outproduced Cooper last year with his 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. Cooper has a solid season in his own right with 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight scores.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.