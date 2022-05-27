Saints' Jameis Winston Talks Knee Injury Recovery, Says He's 'Excited' to Be Back

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has continued to work his way back from the torn ACL he suffered last October, even if it is a slow process.

"I felt in three months that I was back to this point," Winston said Thursday, per John DeShazier of the team's official site.

"But I'm always embracing the process, always trying to find new ways. It's actually a blessing in disguise, being able to strengthen other muscles—my hip flexors, my glutes, my quads and hamstrings. Just kind of revamping my whole body and just making sure everything is tight-knit and ready to go."

Winston added that he will be wearing a knee brace during the season, saying it doesn't restrict his movement.

The 2015 No. 1 overall pick was off to a good start before the injury, totaling 14 touchdowns with just three interceptions in seven starts. The Saints were 5-2 in those games but finished just 4-6 without him.

There were still questions about whether he would return to New Orleans this offseason with the team also publicly pursuing Deshaun Watson. The squad eventually re-signed Winston on a two-year, $28 million deal in March.

The 28-year-old said he is "excited and grateful" to return to the Saints for a third season.

"Every time I get an opportunity to step on the field and work with my teammates, I'm going to take advantage of the opportunity, and I'm grateful that I get a chance to do that," Winston added.

It's been an up-and-down career for Winston, who has been a Pro Bowler and led the NFL in passing yards as recently as 2019. He also led the league in interceptions that year and spent nearly all of 2020 on the bench.

Winston will now hope to take advantage of his latest opportunity if he can return to full strength.