Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs Offense Will Involve 'Everybody,' Not Just 1 Guy

The Kansas City Chiefs traded superstar wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes in the team's depth.

He told reporters Thursday:

"That's what you're going to see with this offense this year. It's going to be everybody. It's not all going to be one guy. Obviously [Travis Kelce] is still going to get a lot of completions, a lot of yards but the whole receiving room is going to have big days and that can be something we use to our advantage."

The 32-year-old Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer who caught 92 passes for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns last season, will lead the way.

The bigger question is how a less-proven group of wideouts will replace Hill.

Free-agent signings JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, second-round pick Skyy Moore and undrafted free agent Justyn Ross will join Mecole Hardman and Josh Gordon in a revamped receiver group.

Ross went viral this week for a one-handed catch at organized team activities.

"It's a very deep receiving room. It's hard to tell which guys are going to make it because we've got so many good receivers," Mahomes said. "That's what you want. You want that competition. You want guys competing every single day to make the roster because they're going to help us in the end."

But of that group, only Smith-Schuster (2018) and Gordon (2013) have ever played in a Pro Bowl. Hill has been selected to six and is arguably the NFL's most dangerous playmaker at the position.

While Hill caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine scores last season, the four Chiefs receivers who played in the NFL last year combined for 105 catches for 1,284 yards and six scores (though it should be noted that Smith-Schuster only played five games due to a shoulder injury).

So the Chiefs will have to change their offensive philosophy. Without Hill, their attack is simply going to be less threatening. As long as they have Mahomes, though, no defense will enjoy facing Kansas City.