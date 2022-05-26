NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Drew Interest from 2 More Teams Before Raiders Workout

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

In addition to the Las Vegas Raiders, two other NFL teams reportedly showed interest in quarterback Colin Kaepernick this offseason, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The news comes after the Raiders hosted the free agent for a workout on Wednesday, Kaepernick's first audition with a team since 2017. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the workout "went well and he impressed."

