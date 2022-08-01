Rockies' Kris Bryant Placed on 10-Day IL with Left Foot Injury

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies placed Kris Bryant on the injured list with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

The Rockies provided one of the bigger shocks of the MLB offseason when they signed Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract that included a full no-trade clause.

Things haven't gone according to plan for Colorado. The team is fourth in the National League West at 46-57.

At least the Rockies' marquee signing is delivering. Through 42 appearances, Bryant is batting .306 and slugging .475 with a 128 OPS+, per Baseball Reference.

Back problems have dogged him throughout the year and limited his availability.

The Rockies placed the 2016 NL MVP on the IL in April because of a back injury. He missed nearly a month and played in just two games before he went back on the IL with a lower-back strain.

Colorado's postseason odds were already long coming into the season, so Bryant's contributions—or lack thereof because of his back trouble—haven't changed much in the grand scheme of things. His arrival was also part of a long-term vision, one that won't hinge on what he delivers in 2022 alone.

Still, this probably isn't how the Rockies envisioned their partnership with Bryant getting started.